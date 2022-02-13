ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The chilly Polar Plunge made its way to Beaver Lake Saturday.

The event was hosted by Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas.

Polar Plunge fundraisers take place across the nation. People take the plunge into cold water to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.

“It’s a great program. There’s kids all over Arkansas that this is the biggest fundraiser that they have to fund their training and trips to all the locations they compete,” said polar plunger Ben Fox.

Special Olympics Arkansas provides opportunities for more than 19,000 athletes and 16,000 volunteers across the natural state.