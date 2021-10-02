Police: 18-month-old hit by vehicle in Rogers, pronounced dead at hospital

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident involving an 18-month-old child Saturday at the Goldfish Swim School on S. Pleasant Crossing Boulevard in Rogers.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the child had been hit by a vehicle.

Medics from the Rogers Fire Department took the child to Mercy Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said officers are still investigating the cause of the accident and no further information is available at this time.

