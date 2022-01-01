Police: Bomb Squad investigating “possible remnants of an explosive device” in Bella Vista

Image courtesy of Bella Vista Police Department

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista Police Department and Bentonville Bomb Squad are investigating the area of Chelsea Rd after receiving a report of possible remnants of an explosive device.

Officers said the information is consistent with reports of a series of small explosions across the city over the course of the last few weeks.

Police say there is no need for the public to be concerned, but they ask that everyone avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.

