SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Springdale police confirmed at 4:15 A.M. Monday, January 1st, a 13-year-old has been shot in the neck around 1:00 A.M.

Police say the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Memory Lane in Springdale.

The condition of the teen in unknown at the time of writing.

We are still working to confirm further details.

