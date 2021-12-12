Police: Fayetteville man arrested with drugs, stolen firearm while wanted on rape and trafficking charges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police arrested a man Saturday on a warrant for rape and trafficking a person charges.

Emonie Rattler, 20, was arrested at the Regency 7 motel on S. Shiloh Drive around 2:00 Saturday.

When officers entered Rattler’s motel room, they found around 2.5 pounds of marijuana, an unknown quantity of Xanax, 10 containers of marijuana wax and a gun that had been reported stolen out of Springdale.

In addition to the warrant charges, Rattler was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Rattler is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a total $107,500 bond for the combined charges.

His first court date is scheduled for December 13.