Police help deescalate early morning shooting incident in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department responded to an early morning shooting call that resulted in a peaceful resolution Friday.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to the 600 block of N. Whitham Avenue, about two blocks north of the University of Arkansas campus, in reference to a domestic disturbance with a report of shots fired.

Once on the scene, police found the suspect alone inside a home and appeared to be in mental distress, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police.

A neighbor told KNWA/FOX24 they heard 3 to 4 shots around 4 a.m.

“Police officers did not escalate the situation and worked with the suspect’s family and friends to come to a peaceful resolution. The suspect was taken into custody,” Murphy said.

No injuries were reported.

