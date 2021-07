FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police are investigating a stabbing that took place at an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the call just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of N. Chestnut Ave.

Fayetteville Police Corporal Johnny Foster says the incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.