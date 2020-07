FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The FBI announced today that Simon Saw-Teong Ang, 63, was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Western District of Arkansas on 42 counts of wire fraud and two counts of passport fraud.

Ang was a professor and researcher at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville since 1988. He also served as the Director of the High Density Electronics Center (HiDEC) until about May 8.