FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police responded early Wednesday morning to reports of a possible stabbing in the 1500 block of N. Lewis Ave in Fayetteville.

When officers arrived just before 7:00 a.m. they found an injured male lying in a ditch. Central EMS took the victim to the hospital.

Investigators are on scene working to learn more. Police have not yet named any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for more information.