FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police and Central EMS responding to a person shot Friday evening.

According to Central EMS, crews are responding to the 2100 block of N Leverett Ave. The call came in around 5:30 pm for a person shot in the ankle.

Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are investigating the scene. Police did not provide information if anyone was in custody.

