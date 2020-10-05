Police say Fayetteville apartment deaths appear to be case of murder-suicide

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The incident that left two people dead inside an uptown Fayetteville apartment complex in late September was an apparent case of murder-suicide, according to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department on Monday.

On Tuesday, September 29, police discovered two bodies, later identified as Chloe Vaught, 24, and Ryu Wada, 29, inside a unit at the Uptown Fayetteville Apartments on Steele Boulevard.

RELATED HEADLINE: 2 found dead inside Fayetteville apartment, victims identified

At the time, police said the deaths appeared to be “an isolated incident with no threat to the public.”

On Monday, Murphy provided the following update:

“After further investigation we do believe that Mr. Ryu Wada shot Ms. Vaught multiple times, before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder/suicide,” Murphy said.

According to her grandmother, Vaught was going to Arkansas State University to become a doctor.

  • Chloe Vaught – Courtesy Photo
  • Chloe Vaught – Courtesy Photo
  • Chloe Vaught – Courtesy Photo
  • Chloe Vaught – Courtesy Photo
  • Chloe Vaught – Courtesy Photo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers