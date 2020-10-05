Police say Fayetteville apartment deaths appear to be case of murder-suicide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The incident that left two people dead inside an uptown Fayetteville apartment complex in late September was an apparent case of murder-suicide, according to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department on Monday.

On Tuesday, September 29, police discovered two bodies, later identified as Chloe Vaught, 24, and Ryu Wada, 29, inside a unit at the Uptown Fayetteville Apartments on Steele Boulevard.

At the time, police said the deaths appeared to be “an isolated incident with no threat to the public.”

On Monday, Murphy provided the following update:

“After further investigation we do believe that Mr. Ryu Wada shot Ms. Vaught multiple times, before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder/suicide,” Murphy said.

According to her grandmother, Vaught was going to Arkansas State University to become a doctor.