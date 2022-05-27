ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Police are searching for a missing/endangered 13-year-old girl after she disappeared from her residence in the Veteran’s Park area on May 25

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Justice Bridgeman is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has brown hair with red highlights and hazel eyes.

Justice Bridgeman

Courtesy: Rogers Police Department

Police say she may be carrying a grey Reebok backpack and wearing black shoes.

If you know the location of Bridgeman, contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141, attn CID.