BENTON COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a stolen Kubota tractor and trailer after they were taken from a storage unit facility on Highway 62.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, on Monday, May 15 at approximately 1:30 p.m., an individual in a black truck pulled into the All American Storage facility and left with the tractor and trailer.





Police ask if you recognize the individual or the truck to contact Corporal Kemp at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 479-271-1008 or richard.kemp@bentoncountyar.gov.