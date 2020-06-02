Police: Teenage girl found shot in neck at Fayetteville apartments

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police in Fayetteville found a teenage girl with a gunshot wound to the neck on Tuesday after responding to a shooting at 10 S. Willow Avenue, according to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police responded to the shooting at around 12:24 p.m. on Tuesday.

The girl was transported to a local medical facility, and her condition is unknown at this time.

A teenage male has been detained for questioning and there is no threat to the public, Murphy said.