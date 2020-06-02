Police: Teenage girl found shot in neck at Fayetteville apartments

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police in Fayetteville found a teenage girl with a gunshot wound to the neck on Tuesday after responding to a shooting at 10 S. Willow Avenue, according to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police responded to the shooting at around 12:24 p.m. on Tuesday.

The girl was transported to a local medical facility, and her condition is unknown at this time.

A teenage male has been detained for questioning and there is no threat to the public, Murphy said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers