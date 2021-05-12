Popular YouTuber ‘Boogie2988’ booked into the Washington County jail

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Steven J. Williams, a popular video game YouTuber better known to fans as “Boogie2988,” has been booked into the Washington County jail after reportedly firing a “warning shot” at a man who showed up at his door in Fayetteville in September 2020.

According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office website, Williams’ warrant is for aggravated assault.

Williams was booked in at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday. He’s currently being held on a $5,000 bond. His court date is scheduled for May 28.

Steven Williams, aka Boogie2988, booked into the Washington County jail for aggravated assault in Fayetteville, Arkansas. | Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Felony information court documents said, “The defendant knowingly and under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, purposely displays a firearm in such a manner than creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury.”

The documents continue to say “The defendant discharged a firearm into a residential neighborhood, thereby manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life and creating a substantial danger of death of physical injury, against the peace and dignity of the State of Arkansas.”

The 46-year-old Williams posted to Twitter saying, “Just want to say thank you to those of you who have supported me at one time or another over the years. Bigger thank you to those who support me still now and with what’s going on. Thanks for watching, I love you very much, and I will speak with you again soon.”

“This has nothing to do with suicide or anything for those who might think that. Just logging off social for a few days to resolve all that cop stuff,” Williams said in another tweet.

