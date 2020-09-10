Power restored that impacted over 12,600 residents in Benton County

UPDATE: According to Carroll Electric website, most of the power has been restored to residents in Benton County.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Carroll Electric is reporting a major outage in the Benton County area.

According to Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, a large transmission line fell on the Greenway Trail in Rogers.

Most of the outages are in the Rogers area. Currently, there are over 12,600 customers without power.

The numbers continue to go up as more information comes in.

View the Carroll Electric outage map by clicking here.