Power restored that impacted over 12,600 residents in Benton County

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: According to Carroll Electric website, most of the power has been restored to residents in Benton County.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Carroll Electric is reporting a major outage in the Benton County area.

According to Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, a large transmission line fell on the Greenway Trail in Rogers.

Most of the outages are in the Rogers area. Currently, there are over 12,600 customers without power.

The numbers continue to go up as more information comes in.

View the Carroll Electric outage map by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers