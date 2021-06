PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend.

The public is invited to stop by the Hindman Hall building tomorrow for cupcakes and a look at some of Northwest Arkansas’ history.

The park has been preserving the site of the Civil War battle since 1908, before becoming a State Park in 1971.

The park is open from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. everyday.