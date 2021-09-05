Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair promotes local arts and crafts

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Ozark craft event took place over the weekend in Northwest Arkansas.

The Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair features numerous vendors selling homemade arts and crafts.

Participants in the clothesline fair say its a great way to come out and explore the talent of people in the community.

“We really enjoy it. It’s a lot of fun to see the arts and crafts, to see what people as you can look around, the things that they make on their own, how creative they are. A lot of good stuff here,” said Chuck Adkins, who attended the fair.

Those interested can still catch the fun Monday from 8:30 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon.