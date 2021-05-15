Prairie Grove families set up lemonade stand to raise money for wounded police officer

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A fundraiser in support of officer Tyler Franks, the Prairie Grove policeman who was shot three times responding to a domestic disturbance call, was held today in Prairie Grove.

Despite some rain, neighborhood kids and families hosted a lemonade stand fundraiser.

They sold drinks and hot dogs to raise money for Officer Franks and his family as he continues to recover.

“We care deeply about the police officer in the situation that he’s in, and the domestic violence victim. The situation that she’s in. We’ve got other events coming up for that,” Said Nathan Gastineau.

“Thank you officer franks for protecting our community and I hope you get well soon. Thank you,” said Nicholas Foster.

The lemonade stand raised over $2,500.