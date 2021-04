PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — City officials with Prairie Grove announced Saturday evening that the boil order put in place after a water main break Thursday has been lifted.

Prairie Grove Public Works Manager Chuck Wiley said the order was no longer necessary as of Saturday, April 24.

A water main broke at the Muddy Fort Bridge in Prairie Grove leaving some without water Thursday night, with the boil order put in place shortly after.