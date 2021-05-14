Man accused of shooting Prairie Grove officer arrested for attempted capital murder

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The man who police say shot a Prairie Grove officer is now behind bars.

42-year-old Nickolas Colbert is now out of the hospital and in the Washington County Jail facing multiple charges including attempted capital murder.

On May 4, Officer Tyler Franks responded to a domestic disturbance call and when Franks made entry into the home, Colbert fired three shots hitting Franks.

Franks was in the ICU for several days and went through multiple surgeries.

Thursday, Washington Regional Medical Center said Franks was out of the ICU after a partial leg amputation and is in recovery.

