Prairie Grove man pleads guilty to killing infant son in 2019

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prairie Grove Police confirm suspect Mark Lewis of Prairie Grove, Ark. pleaded guilty Thursday, Jan. 6 to the 1st degree murder of his infant son in 2019.

On Thursday, March 28, 2019, Prairie Grove police officers responded to calls of a dead infant found at a Baggett Street apartment.

According to a police report, Lewis was taking care of the baby while the mother, Angela Mae Lewis, recovered from childbirth complications in the hospital. He became frustrated with the baby and punched him in the head, ultimately killing him.

After not being able to contact Lewis, Angela Lewis left the hospital with her mother and found the baby dead inside the apartment two days later.

Police reportedly found Lewis walking eastbound on Highway 62 and arrested him on previous failure to appear charges.

It was not until he was in custody that officers found out about the baby.

Lewis has received a life sentence for his crimes.