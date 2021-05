FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prairie Grove Police Officer Tyler Franks continues to recover after he was shot in the line of duty earlier this month.

Officer Franks is now relearning to walk after his surgery, and doctors say he should be released from rehab at the beginning of June.

He is expected to get fitted for a prosthetic leg in a few months once he heals further.

Family members say they’re grateful to everyone for continued prayers, well wishes, love and overwhelming support.