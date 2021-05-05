Prairie Grove police officer shot 3 times during domestic disturbance call

Northwest Arkansas News

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Prairie Grove police officer is in the intensive care unit this morning after being shot three times during a domestic disturbance call on Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Prairie Grove Police Department, Officer Tyler Franks is in stable condition at Washington Regional Medical Center after he was shot three times while responding to a physical disturbance at a home at 313 W. Thurman Street.

Franks, along with Officer Andrew Gibson and two Farmington police officers, arrived on scene at 8:37 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a 911 call from the home.

According to police, when the officers attempted to make entry into a bedroom, the suspect, Nickolas M. Colbert, fired multiple rounds from a shotgun and handgun at close range.

Franks was struck three times and critically wounded.

Police say Gibson then fired five rounds, striking Colbert at least four times. Colbert reportedly retreated further into the bedroom while still armed.

Gibson was able to remove Franks from the home and immediately applied two tourniquets. Police credit this action with saving Franks’ life.

An emergency response team arrived and took Colbert into custody at 9:45 p.m. He was transported to the Washington Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.

Gibson has been placed on paid administrative leave per Prairie Grove Police Department policy.

The department requested the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the criminal investigation into the incident.

