PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “Early Release Wednesdays” will be coming to an end in Prairie Grove starting the week of January 2, 2024, according to a press release from Prairie Grove Public Schools.

The school district explained its decision on Thursday saying “it is a necessity to provide Prairie Grove students consistent instructional time each week.”

PGPS said recent surveys showed a “large percentage” of parents opposing the idea of early release days and just one-fourth of staff members surveyed believed it was beneficial to the students.

“We are sending this communication well in advance to provide ample time for families to make any necessary changes prior to Prairie Grove going back to a full day on Wednesdays,” said PGPS. “Please know we remain committed to fostering an environment that prioritizes student academic growth and development.