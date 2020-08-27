Prairie Grove School District reports 1 positive case of COVID-19 after first day of classes

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the first day of school in Prairie Grove on Wednesday, according to a post from the Prairie Grove School District.

The school says the parents of all students who were probable close contacts have been notified, and the person who tested positive, identified only as a “member of our school family,” is in isolation.

According to Prairie Grove School District, all probable close contacts have been quarantined for 14 calendar days per Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.

No school employees were identified as probable close contacts.

Probable close contacts are defined as individuals who have been within six feet or less of a known positive case for a cumulative 15 minutes or more.

The Springdale School District reported six positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.