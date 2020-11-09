Some Prairie Grove schools staying virtual until after Thanksgiving

UPDATE: Prairie Grove School District releases the dates for students to return to in-person classes.

Pre-K, Elementary, Middle School, and Junior High classes will continue virtual instruction through November 24 and return to on-site instruction on November 30.

High School classes will return to on-site instruction November 12.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prairie Grove School District announces that all grade levels will switch to virtual instruction for three days due to the high number of school faculty and staff under quarantine.

All students, Kindergarten through 12th grade, will work from home on virtual learning from Monday, November 9 to Wednesday, November 11.

While the district has not reported a new outbreak of COVID-19, schools are faced with a high number of support staff and several teachers in quarantine.

In a statement released on Facebook, the district detailed the effect the coronavirus has had on school staff.

“The quarantine requirements have really affected our child nutrition staff, bus drivers, custodians, several teachers, and building level administrators,” officials said.

Updates to the status of school instruction will be posted on the district’s website.

