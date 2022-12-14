PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s an increase in security at Prairie Grove schools on Dec. 14 due to a controversial video used in school-shooter training.

The school shooter training video shown to faculty last month in Prairie Grove listed the date, Dec. 14, 2022, as the day a gunman would open fire into the school.

The date also marks the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting.

In response to the training video, Prairie Grove lead school resource officer David Faulk says they increased their officers on school campuses with constant patrol of the buildings to ensure the protection of the students and staff.