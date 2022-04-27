PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A senior student at Prairie Grove High School spent four days making a handmade dress from the pages of her favorite book.

Hailey Skoch was inspired by TikTok when she decided to do the unconventional and create her ballgown with two Harry Potter books with the help of her mom, a costume maker.

“Whenever my parents got divorced, that was my main escape in comfort was through Harry Potter,” Skoch said. “I thought ‘this has to be magical'”

Prairie Grove HS senior, Hailey Skoch, and her mother spent four days making a dress from Harry Potter pages. Photo courtesy from Hailey Skoch.

Her dress is an encouragement to others to wear “wearable art.”