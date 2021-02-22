Precautionary boil order issued for Washington Water Authority

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — The Department of Health has confirmed a ‘boil water’ notice for part of the southwest part of the Washington Water Authority system around the areas south of Morrow and to Evansville.

More specifically, all areas along north Skylight Road, south Skylight Road, Antioch Road, Dobbs Mountain Road, Hale Mountain Road, Highway 59, and all other roads off the listed roads.

This order was issued for these areas as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a water storage tank draining below acceptable levels due to increased water demand in the water.

Under the ‘boil water’ order, all affected customers must be advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.

This “precautionary boil water notice” will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink

The boil water order is due to a loss of water in the storage tank and distribution system resulting from a culmination of water system breaks water customers plumbing leaks and increased demand due to customers leaving faucets running to prevent individual households plumbing freeze-ups due to sub-freezing temperatures in the last week.