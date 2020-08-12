Preliminary election results show Bethel Heights will annex into Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Preliminary election results show Bethel Heights will annex into Springdale.

Tonight voters in Benton and Washington Counties took to the polls to decide if the two cities should consolidate.

CITY OF SPRINGDALE

City of Springdale (Washington County) For:  1,022

City of Springdale (Benton County) For: 177

Total For:  1,199

City of Springdale (Washington County) Against: 149

City of Springdale (Benton County) Against: 31

Total Against: 180

CITY OF BETHEL HEIGHTS

For: 268

Against: 154

