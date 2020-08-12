SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Preliminary election results show Bethel Heights will annex into Springdale.
Tonight voters in Benton and Washington Counties took to the polls to decide if the two cities should consolidate.
CITY OF SPRINGDALE
City of Springdale (Washington County) For: 1,022
City of Springdale (Benton County) For: 177
Total For: 1,199
City of Springdale (Washington County) Against: 149
City of Springdale (Benton County) Against: 31
Total Against: 180
CITY OF BETHEL HEIGHTS
For: 268
Against: 154