PRIDE Month is here and will last the entire month of June.
Northwest Arkansas has already seen some events take place and more will likely continue to be announced throughout the month.
Below is a compiled list of PRIDE events happening in NWA:
Beer & Hymns Partners with Pride at NWACC to Start Summer Sing-A-Long Series
- Sunday, June 12th: Tontitown Winery, Tontitown, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, June 26th: Bike Rack Brewing Co. 8th Street Market, Bentonville, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
2022 NWA Pride Weekend
- NWA Pride Festival: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dickson St. & West Avenue, Fayetteville
- Trans March: Saturday, June 18, 2022, Noon, Dickson Street, Fayetteville
- 18th Annual NWA Pride Parade: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 5 p.m., Dickson St., Fayetteville
- Glitterville: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville
Big Gay Market’s Big Gay Moment
June 30th, 5 p.m. at The Momentary