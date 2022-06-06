NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — PRIDE Month is here and will last the entire month of June.

Northwest Arkansas has already seen some events take place and more will likely continue to be announced throughout the month.

Below is a compiled list of PRIDE events happening in NWA:

Beer & Hymns Partners with Pride at NWACC to Start Summer Sing-A-Long Series

Sunday, June 12th: Tontitown Winery, Tontitown, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 26th: Bike Rack Brewing Co. 8th Street Market, Bentonville, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

2022 NWA Pride Weekend

NWA Pride Festival: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dickson St. & West Avenue, Fayetteville

Trans March: Saturday, June 18, 2022, Noon, Dickson Street, Fayetteville

18th Annual NWA Pride Parade: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 5 p.m., Dickson St., Fayetteville

Glitterville: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville

Big Gay Market’s Big Gay Moment

June 30th, 5 p.m. at The Momentary