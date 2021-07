FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The principal of Ramay Junior High was booked into Washington County Detention Center on July 1.

According to the booking website, David Watkins was arrested on July 1 at 2 p.m. and released at 3:18 a.m. the following day.

Watkins bond was set at $2,500. He has a court hearing on August 5, 2021.

Fayetteville police made the arrest and according to the department, he was picked up on a warrant.

The case is being handled by Fayetteville city prosecutors.