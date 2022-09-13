ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A propane truck crashed and rolled over on Interstate 49 northbound Tuesday morning, causing multiple lanes of traffic to be backed up.

According to iDrive Arkansas, the accident occurred just before Walton Boulevard Exit 85. ACTIS reports the middle, outside and right shoulder being impacted.

Traffic cameras show emergency crews are on-scene working to clear the wreckage. A hazmat notice has been issued.

If you’re traveling northbound this morning, please consider alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.