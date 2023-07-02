FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Property values in Washington County are on the rise.

The assessor’s office will mail out change of value notices this month to property owners in Washington County.

Assessor Russell Hill says the county has seen record-breaking increases in values over the past three years.

Hill says the county’s population growth is leading to the big jumps.

“A lot of people are paying way more they’re paying over asking price. And so that’s inflating the market and that’s increased the market,” said Hill.

Your property tax is also going to reflect that increase but Hill says if you already own property, it will only go up 5 percent every year until it hits that full amount.