Prosecution’s sentencing jury request in Torres case denied, third trial moving forward

Judge Karren: "That State's motion for reconsideration as to the capital murder "conviction" is hereby denied.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The prosecution in the Mauricio Torres capital murder trial has been denied a “reconsideration of the capital murder conviction.”

Even with the court being closed due to COVID-19, Benton County Circuit Judge, District 2, Brad Karren, made the decision Thursday, March 19.

Judge Karren cited a state code which in part reads, “if the defendant is found guilty of capital murder, the same jury shall sit again in order to hear additional evidence….”

In other words, the same jury needs to sit on both the “guilt” and “sentencing” phase of a capital murder trial when the defendant [Torres] has been “convicted” of capital murder.

In this case, the jury was released the following day after a jury found Torres guilty of capital murder due to a melee that happened before the jury on Thursday morning, March 5, 2020. The “melee” was caused by the state’s witness during the state’s direct examination.

Regarding the situation, Karren states in the court document, “…was so inherently and irremediably prejudicial to the defendant that no court admonition to the jury could possibly have cured it.”

That Thursday was the first-day jurors began hearing evidence on the sentencing phase for the defendant.