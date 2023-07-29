WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — West Fork police officer Christopher Cordeiro is charged with negligent homicide. His arrest comes about seven months after the interaction that resulted in a man’s death.

An arrest report shows Cordeiro tased a man several times during a traffic stop and then held him face down on the ground.

The state medical examiner says heart disease, methamphetamine intoxication, physical exertion, and injuries from being tased contributed to his death.

Court document shows Cordeiro pulled a man over due to a suspended license. The man told Cordeiro he was dealing with a health issue.

After the man reportedly refused to get out of the vehicle, Cordeiro physically removed him and later tased him nine times.

When backup arrived, the man was face down in a ditch. Cordeiro had his arms restrained with his knee on his upper back.

Investigators say the man had been telling the officer he couldn’t breathe and Cordeiro never made attempts to help him. The man died at the scene.

Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney of Washington and Madison Counties Denis Dean says he feels it’s more than a tragic situation at the end of the day.

“It’s a tragedy. And it’s a sad day for the victim and his family. It’s a sad day for the community. It’s a sad day for law. Enforcement. But everybody will be held accountable for criminal actions regardless of what your role or position in society is,” said Dean.

Cordeiro be formally charged in his arraignment next month, according to Dean.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to West Fork Police Chief Bruce Halliburton, and he responded with no comment. Halliburton was not the chief of police when the incident happened.

We also asked for body cam footage from the December arrest.