Prosecutor: Use of deadly force justified in officer-involved shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds announced the Prosecuting Attorney’s findings of the shooting incident from July 27.

According to a release, Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett reviewed the independent criminal investigation completed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and he determined Officer Jeney was justified in the use of deadly physical force.

The release said Officer Jeney will remain on paid administrative leave until the internal investigation is completed and reviewed by Chief Reynolds.

This procedure is in conjunction with the Fayetteville Police Department Policies and Procedures.

