Prosecutor: Use of deadly force justified in officer-involved shooting

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds announced the Prosecuting Attorney’s findings of the shooting incident from July 27.

According to a release, Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett reviewed the independent criminal investigation completed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and he determined Officer Jeney was justified in the use of deadly physical force.

The release said Officer Jeney will remain on paid administrative leave until the internal investigation is completed and reviewed by Chief Reynolds.

This procedure is in conjunction with the Fayetteville Police Department Policies and Procedures.

RELATED STORY: Bodycam and identities released in Monday’s officer-involved shooting

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers