CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is seeking public comment at a planned public involvement meeting next week for the proposed plans to widen Highway 102 at Centerton.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 14 from 4-7 p.m. to discuss the plans regarding Highway 102 from Highway 279 South to Highway 102B and the addition of a roundabout in Centerton.

The public may view meeting materials and provide written comments. Comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

The public can submit online comment forms to ARDOT or print the form and mail it to Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.

If one wishes to attend, the meeting will be held at 351 W Centerton Blvd. in Centerton.

If you do not have internet access to submit an online comment or review materials, contact Karla Sims at (501) 569-2949 or karla.sims@ardot.gov to ask questions about the proposed project.