Public invited to play catch at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are giving fans the opportunity to play catch at Arvest Ballpark this Saturday, August 15.

Tickets to the event, which will be held in three separate sessions, are $5 and must be purchased online.

Each session is limited to 80 participants, and fans are required to bring their own balls and gloves.

The following social distancing protocols will be in effect at Arvest Ballpark, according to a press release from the Naturals on Friday:

Face masks required to enter the facility, except for children 10 and under, and at all times where you cannot maintain minimum of 6 feet social distancing. Face masks are mandatory under all circumstances when using restrooms and in Naturals team store

You should not enter Arvest Ballpark if you have fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell. You should also not enter if you have had known exposure to someone with Covid-19 in the past 14 days. It is also not advised to attend this event if you have underlying health conditions including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, severe obesity, asthma, or weakened immunity

You may also wish to refrain from entering if you are 65 years of age or older

Hand sanitizer available at main entrance, restrooms and team store. These are the only open areas of the ballpark. All other areas remain closed

Naturals staff will periodically be disinfecting any common surfaces, particularly the concourse restrooms and Naturals Team Store

Concessions will not be open or available during the event

You can purchase tickets by clicking here, or by visiting www.nwanaturals.com.

Participants must sign a liability waiver before reaching the outfield.

The three sessions will be held from: 12pm — 1pm; 1:15pm – 2:15pm; and 2:30pm – 3:30pm.