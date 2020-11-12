Purrs and Pints returns to Rogers on Saturday for drive-thru kitten adoption event

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas is partnering with a local brewery to host a drive-up kitten adoption event — with to-go beer available for sale — in Rogers on Saturday.

The shelter is partnering with New Province Brewing Company, Mew Cat Rescue & Wilson Zoo to introduce the public to adoptable kittens from the safety of their vehicles.

The event will take place this Saturday, November 14 (11 a.m.-1 p.m.), at New Province Brewing Company (1310 W Hudson Rd, Rogers, AR 72756).

Each potential adopter will be assigned a personal “Kitten Concierge” for the duration of the event to guide them throughout the process. Adoption fees range from $20 to $100. All kittens are spayed/neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations, FIV/FeLV tested and microchipped.

Masks covering both the nose and mouth are required at all times during the adoption event, per state guidelines.

Learn more on the event’s Facebook page.