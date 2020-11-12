Purrs and Pints returns to Rogers on Saturday for drive-thru kitten adoption event

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas is partnering with a local brewery to host a drive-up kitten adoption event — with to-go beer available for sale — in Rogers on Saturday.

The shelter is partnering with New Province Brewing Company, Mew Cat Rescue & Wilson Zoo to introduce the public to adoptable kittens from the safety of their vehicles.

The event will take place this Saturday, November 14 (11 a.m.-1 p.m.), at New Province Brewing Company (1310 W Hudson Rd, Rogers, AR 72756).

Each potential adopter will be assigned a personal “Kitten Concierge” for the duration of the event to guide them throughout the process. Adoption fees range from $20 to $100. All kittens are spayed/neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations, FIV/FeLV tested and microchipped.

Masks covering both the nose and mouth are required at all times during the adoption event, per state guidelines.

Learn more on the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers