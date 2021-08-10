Rabies positive bat found in Fayetteville

(FILE PHOTO) A researcher for Brazil’s state-run Fiocruz Institute takes an oral swab sample from a bat captured in the Atlantic Forest, at Pedra Branca state park, near Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville confirmed Tuesday that city Animal Services responded to a service call late last week in which a Fayetteville resident’s dog had found a bat in the yard.

An Animal Services officer collected the bat and sent it to the Arkansas Department of Health, where it tested positive for rabies.

City officials said instances of rabies are rare, however it is important to make sure pets are up to date on their rabies shots.

In Arkansas, rabies most commonly circulates in skunks and bats. Only around two to three percent of bats are infected, however animal control officials can’t detect rabies by looking at them so laboratory testing for the animals is required when rabies is suspected.

Anyone who comes in contact with a bat indoors is encouraged to isolate the bat in one room and call animal control.

