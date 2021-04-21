Razorback fan pleads guilty to violating mask mandate

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— A man arrested at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in November for disorderly conduct, has pleaded guilty for violating Governor Asa Hutchison’s executive order that required the wearing of face coverings.

According to the city prosecutor’s office, Seth Pitts, 31, of Lincoln must pay a $500 fine and $120 in court costs after pleading guilty on April 21.

Police on November 21 confronted Pitts twice over his failure to wear a face covering.

Body footage shows Pitts trying to enter the stadium without a face covering despite a police officer telling him of the requirement. According to police, Pitts was hostile and said, “cut the ****, the election is over, we can get past that now.”

Pitts was also criminally trespassed from all University of Arkansas properties for one year, according to a police report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter