Razorback fan pleads guilty to violating mask mandate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— A man arrested at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in November for disorderly conduct, has pleaded guilty for violating Governor Asa Hutchison’s executive order that required the wearing of face coverings.

According to the city prosecutor’s office, Seth Pitts, 31, of Lincoln must pay a $500 fine and $120 in court costs after pleading guilty on April 21.

Police on November 21 confronted Pitts twice over his failure to wear a face covering.

Body footage shows Pitts trying to enter the stadium without a face covering despite a police officer telling him of the requirement. According to police, Pitts was hostile and said, “cut the ****, the election is over, we can get past that now.”

Pitts was also criminally trespassed from all University of Arkansas properties for one year, according to a police report.