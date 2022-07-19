BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville announced the established Razorback Greenway detour along SE Moberly Lane between E Central Avenue and SE 5th Street will be rerouted due to utility construction along the trail.

According to a City press release, bicyclists and pedestrians traveling northbound are advised to follow the marked detour from SE Moberly Lane west along SE 5th Street to Martin Luther King Jr Parkway, heading north to NE Wildcat Way and the Melvin Ford Aquatic Center – where they can reconnect with the existing detour route.

Those traveling southbound are advised to follow the marked detour route from the existing trail in Orchards Park, west onto NE Wildcat Way at the Melvin Ford Aquatic Center, and to NE Martin Luther King Jr Parkway.

Heading south until SE 5th Street, citizens will continue to follow the detour routes heading east along SE 5th Street to reconnect to the existing detour route on SE Moberly Lane.

Bentonville says the temporary detour is expected to be in place for one week beginning today, July 19. The City says construction delays could occur due to weather or other unanticipated events.

The City of Bentonville apologizes for the inconvenience and disruption and is working quickly to reopen the portion of the trail on the Razorback Greenway.