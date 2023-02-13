FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks announced Monday it will recognize and honor hospitalized veterans with visits by local celebrities in honor of National Salute to Veteran Patients week.

Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, former Razorback Coach Ken Hatfield, who is also a VHSO volunteer, is scheduled to visit hospitalized veterans. Later that morning, he will be joined by Razorback student-athletes, according to a press release.

The Razorback athletes also will reportedly deliver a “truckload” of food and supplies for food-insecure veterans. Other guests that day include staff from both U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s and U.S. Rep. Steve Womack’s offices, members of the Salvation Army, and veterans from the Benton County Veteran Service Organization.

“During the annual National Salute to Veteran Patients week, I get a chance to pay tribute to patients by shaking their hands, learning about their stories, and expressing my appreciation for their service,” said Associate Medical Center Director Edward Woody, an Army Veteran. “I look forward to this week every year.”

The press release says the purpose of the National Salute to Veteran Patients Program is to pay tribute and express appreciation to veterans, increase community awareness of the role of the VA medical center, and encourage citizens to visit hospitalized veterans and to become involved as volunteers.

In addition to welcoming visitors, VHSO says it expects to distribute more than 1,000 Valentine’s Day cards from local elementary schools and other youth organizations.

If anyone is interested in visiting hospitalized veterans during National Salute to Veteran Patients week, email Sue.hess@va.gov. VHSO also offers many volunteer and donation opportunities.

To learn more, visit Volunteer Or Donate | VA Fayetteville Arkansas Health Care | Veterans Affairs or call 479-444-5060.