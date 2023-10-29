FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Razorback men’s basketball team won against the Purdue Boilermakers 81-77 in overtime on Saturday but it wasn’t counted towards the season’s record.

London Hall has been a fan of the Razorbacks men’s basketball team her entire life and says it was unbelievable to watch them play against Purdue on Saturday in an exhibition game.

“I think it’s awesome for both universities to be a part of something that’s bigger than themselves,” said Hall. “To have an environment like that in an exhibition game in general is just totally different than normal.”

This wasn’t your typical exhibition game. The proceeds from this game went to Arkansas 211, a United Way program.

According to Matt Zimmerman, an analyst with the Razorback Sports Network, the teams had to get approval from the NCAA to host a game like this.

“And for this, it was all the tornadoes, especially the one that hit in Little Rock in March that devastated so much of central Arkansas in the Little Rock area,” said Zimmerman.

The sold-out crowd reacted to every play.

“It’s a true testament to the fans of Arkansas and for the people that want to support Purdue as well and what a tremendous environment it was,” Zimmerman said.

He says he thinks the fans left not only with the satisfaction of a win but “they’re supporting a great cause and their money is going to something very worthwhile.”

Zimmerman said the amount of money raised for tornado relief from Saturday is still being figured out.

“They’ll have to take all the tickets sold and then a big chunk of that will have to go to the United Way of Arkansas. So it’ll be a lot of money,” said Zimmerman.

The Razorbacks will open the regular season on November 6 against Alcorn State in Bud Walton Arena.