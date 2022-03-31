ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross began distributing emergency supplies Thursday to those affected by the tornado that struck Springdale Wednesday morning.

Supplies to help clean up after the tornado include trash bags, work gloves, shovels, rakes, mold prevention and bottled water.

Red Cross teams will be driving throughout the area to provide supplies to people, a press release said.

Damage assessment teams continue to survey the area to determine the extent of the damage in the affected areas.

Red Cross opened a shelter yesterday that housed three people overnight. The shelter’s located at Journey Church NWA 181 South Mantegani Road, Springdale, Ark. 72762. It remains open throughout the day and overnight for individuals and families displaced as a result of the severe weather this week. However, it will close tomorrow at 12 p.m.

For additional information, contact Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross or www.redcross.org.