BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Coler Mountain Bike Preserve is bringing back one of its races due to popular demand.

The second annual Paradise Found 5K has been announced and will take place at the Homestead at Coler on July 8.

The race will begin at 7 a.m. and end at Coler Homestead located next to Airship Coffee. Race entry is limited to the first 300 people that sign up.

A press release announces all participants will receive a new finisher medal (designed with the “Paradise Found” neon sign in mind) and an exclusive Paradise Found 5K T-shirt. Awards will reportedly be given out to the top overall runners as well as the top three in each age group.

“Given the success of last year’s event, we know there’s a demand to provide a trail running opportunity at Coler for runners of all ability levels,” says Layne Hyatt, Director of Programs. “We are excited to build upon last year’s event.”

Race entry is $35. Registration is open today and those interested and visit peelcompton.org/events/paradise-found-5k/ to learn more and claim your spot in the race.