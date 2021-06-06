Registration open for July First Tee classes

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The First Tee Northwest Arkansas announced Thursday that registration for July Golf & Life Skills classes is now open.

“We are proud to offer curriculum that uses golf as a gateway to teaching character and life skills, and healthy habits that can be carried in to every aspect of life,” the announcement read. “All of these lessons are ingrained in our golf teaching, with a lot of fun in the sun mixed in.”

The First Tee offers a variety of classes including Little Linksters, PAR & PLAYer level classes, All-Girls Classes, and Operation 36.

Info about class categories and schedules is available on the First Tee’s website.