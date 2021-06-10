Registration Open for NWA virtual Juneteenth Celebration

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With Juneteenth coming up on Saturday, June 19, registration is now open for a free Juneteenth event that will bring an extensive lineup of talent to Northwest Arkansas residents to both celebrate and educate.

Sponsored by the Community Cohesion Project (CCP) and the NWA Juneteenth Committee, “Free to be BLACK” is a Juneteenth celebration of family, community and freedom.

This event will celebrate diversity and being part of a prideful, powerful community in NWA. Registration is now open for the event. Anyone looking to attend must pre-register.

The 90-minute event will include segments featuring:

Musical performance by singer, songwriter, producer and actor, Eric Benét

Live cooking demo with the first-ever female African American MasterChef season 10 winner, Chef Dorian Hunter

Musical performance by the 2021 Grammy Music Educator of the Year, Dr. Jeffrey Murdock

Conversation with Pro-Bowl Safety and Executive Producer of “BLACK BOYS”, Malcolm Jenkins

Events will kick off on Saturday, June 19 at 12:30 p.m.